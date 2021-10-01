Cork street art workshops kick off this weekend

ARDÚ street art project, which recently started working on four new murals around Cork city, has announced a series of workshops and artist-led tours for the public this weekend.

The ‘Ardú Activities’ will take place at Wandesford Quay Courtyard on October 2 and 3, starting with a walking tour based around the new murals.

Participants will learn all about the artworks from the creators - Friz, Shane O’Malley, Conor Harrington, and Asbestos - who are brightening up the city’s streets until October 15.

Tomorrow, Sunday October 3, two workshops led by Ardú’s co-founders, Shane O'Driscoll and Peter Martinwill, will take place at 12pm and 4pm.

“These workshops intend to give participants an insight into the processes and planning behind creating a large-scale mural, as well as looking at some spray painting techniques,” organisers said.

“Participants will leave having gained a deeper understanding of Ardú as a project, the individual artists' practice and pick up some practical skills that will help them going forward.”

Anyone interested is also invited to visit the mural sites while the artists work to observe their process and pieces.

Friz's mural at St Finbarr's Road is now complete, while Shane O'Malley (working at Lower Glanmire Road/Horgan’s Quay) and Asbestos (working at South Main Street) will be starting their work early next week.

Conor Harrington’s piece in Bishop Lucey Park will start later in the week.

"Friz’s mural at St Finbarr's Rd is a depiction of the Goddess Clíodhna who has ties with Cork," according to organisers.

"Friz observed the Honan Chapel and the mosaics and Harry Clarke stained glass. She used his work to inspire her design to a degree."

Bookings are being taken for this weekend’s Ardú Activities, supported by Cork City Council Arts Office, on Eventbrite. All materials for the workshops (€10 per ticket) will be provided.