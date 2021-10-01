Fri, 01 Oct, 2021 - 16:46

Cork street art workshops kick off this weekend

The Ardú street art project is bringing four new murals to Cork city this month and organisers are encouraging locals to get involved. 
Cork street art workshops kick off this weekend

Cork artist Friz pictured at her new mural at St. Finbarr’s Road. The mural is a depiction of the Goddess Clíodhna, who has ties with Cork. Picture: Jed Niezgoda

Martha Brennan

ARDÚ street art project, which recently started working on four new murals around Cork city, has announced a series of workshops and artist-led tours for the public this weekend.

The ‘Ardú Activities’ will take place at Wandesford Quay Courtyard on October 2 and 3, starting with a walking tour based around the new murals.

Participants will learn all about the artworks from the creators - Friz, Shane O’Malley, Conor Harrington, and Asbestos - who are brightening up the city’s streets until October 15.

Tomorrow, Sunday October 3, two workshops led by Ardú’s co-founders, Shane O'Driscoll and Peter Martinwill, will take place at 12pm and 4pm.

“These workshops intend to give participants an insight into the processes and planning behind creating a large-scale mural, as well as looking at some spray painting techniques,” organisers said.

“Participants will leave having gained a deeper understanding of Ardú as a project, the individual artists' practice and pick up some practical skills that will help them going forward.” 

Anyone interested is also invited to visit the mural sites while the artists work to observe their process and pieces.

Friz's mural at St Finbarr's Road is now complete, while Shane O'Malley (working at Lower Glanmire Road/Horgan’s Quay) and Asbestos (working at South Main Street) will be starting their work early next week.

Conor Harrington’s piece in Bishop Lucey Park will start later in the week.

"Friz’s mural at St Finbarr's Rd is a depiction of the Goddess Clíodhna who has ties with Cork," according to organisers.

"Friz observed the Honan Chapel and the mosaics and Harry Clarke stained glass. She used his work to inspire her design to a degree."

Bookings are being taken for this weekend’s Ardú Activities, supported by Cork City Council Arts Office, on Eventbrite. All materials for the workshops (€10 per ticket) will be provided.

Read More

Cork set to get four more large scale murals as street art initiative returns 

More in this section

Bus Éireann advises Cork passengers of delays due to heavy traffic Bus Éireann advises Cork passengers of delays due to heavy traffic
Law and justice concept Parents of man seriously injured by single punch in Cork - who has since died - forgive man who punched him 
Chase: ‘We will never allow this incinerator to be built in Cork Harbour’ Chase: ‘We will never allow this incinerator to be built in Cork Harbour’
cork city centrecork arts
Close up paper burning in flame. Burning paper in the metal bin.

Cigarette butt discarded in bin during Cork burglary led to €173k fire damage

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more