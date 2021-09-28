Tue, 28 Sep, 2021 - 07:00

Cork set to get four more large scale murals as street art initiative returns 

Ardú crew - Clare Keogh, Peter Martin, Louise Barker, Rose-Anne Kidney, Paul Gleeson and Shane O’Driscoll. Picture: Clare Keogh

Amy Nolan

Cork city's streetscape is set for another injection of colour with the return of the Ardú street art project.

The project, which arrived in Cork last year, makes a return to the city from now until October 11 with four more large scale murals planned to brighten up the city centre.

"Having made such a positive impact on the city last year, we are excited to be back with another line-up of inspiring artists to transform Cork city’s streets," Ardú organisers Shane O’Driscoll, Paul Gleeson and Peter Martin commented.

Last year, seven of Ireland’s most respected and renowned street artists were invited to create murals at key city-centre locations, in response to a theme inspired by the 1920 Burning of Cork. 

These were Deirdre Breen, Maser, James Earley, Peter Martin, Shane O’Driscoll, Aches and Garreth Joyce.

The 2021 edition will see murals completed by artists Friz, Shane O’Malley, Conor Harrington and Asbestos. 

