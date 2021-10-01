Fri, 01 Oct, 2021 - 08:15

Man caught with €100k of cocaine near Fermoy jailed for three years

Man caught with €100k of cocaine near Fermoy jailed for three years

Judge Helen Boyle imposed a jail term of five years on Paulo Rodrigues and suspended the last two years of that sentence at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Liam Heylin

A three-year jail term was imposed on a man caught with over €100,000 worth of cocaine near Fermoy last year.

Judge Helen Boyle imposed a jail term of five years on Paulo Rodrigues and suspended the last two years of that sentence at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The 24-year-old man with an address at Corrinlea, Cork Road, Fermoy, Co Cork, was arrested following the drugs seizure by undercover gardaí in woodland near Fermoy in North Cork.

Paulo Rodrigues was charged with possession of cocaine and with possession of cocaine for sale or supply at Cullanagh, Fermoy on April 11, 2020. 

Most significantly, he was charged with having more than €13,000 worth of the drug. 

This can carry a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years unless there are exceptional circumstances.

Detective Garda Robert Kennedy of the Cork City divisional drugs unit gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution on the defendant’s initial court appearance and he said the accused made no reply to the charges.

Read More

Confiscated revolvers from 1800s to be sent to national museum instead of being destroyed, Cork court hears 

More in this section

Cork public brainstorming session to help inspire future national research Cork public brainstorming session to help inspire future national research
200 trucks and cars join slow protest on Cork road 200 trucks and cars join slow protest on Cork road
Man jailed for ‘badly planned’ garage raid in Cork  Man jailed for ‘badly planned’ garage raid in Cork 
#courtscork courtcourts
Law and Justice concept. Mallet of the judge, books, scales of justice.

Confiscated revolvers from 1800s to be sent to national museum instead of being destroyed, Cork court hears 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more