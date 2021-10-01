Man caught with €100k of cocaine near Fermoy jailed for three years

A three-year jail term was imposed on a man caught with over €100,000 worth of cocaine near Fermoy last year.

Judge Helen Boyle imposed a jail term of five years on Paulo Rodrigues and suspended the last two years of that sentence at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The 24-year-old man with an address at Corrinlea, Cork Road, Fermoy, Co Cork, was arrested following the drugs seizure by undercover gardaí in woodland near Fermoy in North Cork.

Paulo Rodrigues was charged with possession of cocaine and with possession of cocaine for sale or supply at Cullanagh, Fermoy on April 11, 2020.

Most significantly, he was charged with having more than €13,000 worth of the drug.

This can carry a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years unless there are exceptional circumstances.

Detective Garda Robert Kennedy of the Cork City divisional drugs unit gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution on the defendant’s initial court appearance and he said the accused made no reply to the charges.