'Fact-checking is just journalism done well': Cork man James is face of French news

A BISHOPSTOWN native has landed a primetime slot with a current affairs show that is waging war on ‘fake news’.

James Creedon, from Bishopstown, began working with the France 24 television station after completing a master’s in international relations at SciencesPo. Fourteen years later, he is a recognisable face.

When Mr Creedon, a University College Cork law and French graduate, was a teenager attending Cistercian College in Roscrea, he fell in love with the idea of living in France. There, he gained an appreciation for diversity, after meeting young people from across the globe.

The presenter and news anchor initially envisioned a career in international administration, before finding success on television at the age of 26.

More recently, he has become the presenter of a nightly slot dedicated to fact-checking. The programme, titled Truth or Fake, informs people about the veracity of news stories.

Mr Creedon and his team have debunked a number of ‘fake news’ stories, including doctored images of the head of the Afghan Central Bank holding a rifle. The show also focused on misinformation after the Russian elections.

“Media outlets are now increasingly aware of the necessity to fight back against this wave of fake news,” Mr Creedon said. “For me, fact-checking is just journalism done well. Any type of journalism we do should have a built-in verification of facts. The aim, going forward, will be to look at fake images and videos that are circulating online and educate viewers on how they can debunk a story for themselves through reverse image searches and similar tools. We will be showcasing the content we, as well as other media outlets, have debunked to raise awareness of the existence of fake news online. Our hope is to keep it as lively and conversational as possible.”

Mr Creedon said his new role will not be without its challenges.

“The one concern I have is that the pace of a 24-hour news channel requires content quickly,” Mr Creedon said.

“The pace of fact-checking, as an activity, is somewhat slower, because a degree of investigation is involved. There will be conflict, in terms of the pace of 24-hour news and the slower pace of investigation required with fact-checking. It will be interesting to see how providing fact-checking in the context of a rolling news network works out.”

And fact-checking must be responsible.

“One of the pitfalls, at the moment, is that there is a lot of political fact-checking,” Mr Creedon said. “The danger with this is that each side fact-checks the other. Sometimes, the fact-checking can only go in one direction, which means there is an increased bias in media organisations. Fact-checking, while very noble in its intent, can sometimes only focus on one side of the political spectrum that is seen as particularly unsavory.”

Nonetheless, fact-checking is still central to the integrity of journalism. Mr Creedon said: “There is a big focus on fact-checking right now, as this is something that’s so important in the context of fake news. Social media has become such a big part of our news intake, so identifying fake news is more relevant than it has ever been.”

Mr Creedon has come a long way since his first day at the news station.

“When I first started, it was nerve-racking, because there is this awareness that there are so many people watching you, even if you can’t see them,” Mr Creedon said. “After a while, you can shake off that awareness.

“However, if I’m tired or having a bad day, then the reality that there are so many eyes on you can kick in. You have to be rested and remember that this is a performance. It’s a bit like being a trapeze artist, because you have to just keep walking along the tightrope and remember not to look down. Most of the time, it’s second nature. My colleagues have become like family, so much so that you forget you are on television.”

That brings its own pressures. He recalled one gruelling day, when he had to stop himself from fainting on live television.

“I spent four months out of work with a broken ankle,” Mr Creedon said. “The Capitol riots happened on my second day back at work, which caught me off guard. I was hoping it would be a relaxed evening. Meanwhile, all hell was breaking loose in Washington.

“It was two and half hours of breaking news and reports. I didn’t know what was coming next, so returning to work was a complete baptism of fire. I felt like I was in the spin cycle of a washing machine. Then, just as I was due to come off air, the producer whispered in my ear, asking if I could do another hour. I felt like I was going to die from both the physical and mental drain. However, I knew I had to gather myself and do one more hour. There is a button underneath the desk that prevents you from being heard on air. I just pressed it and whispered ‘water’ into the microphone. I was dizzy and could see lights in front of my eyes. That was the moment I thought I was going to faint live on air.”

One of the most important parts of his job is maintaining a calm disposition.

“With rolling news channels, there is this assumption that presenters can talk you through what is happening all the time,” Mr Creedon said.

“Sometimes, there is simply nothing new to say, so you have to find creative ways of repeating yourself and rehashing the same information. There is a lot of improvisation involved, while staying accurate to the facts as they unfold. Having everything appear smooth, while you are on high alert and stressed, is central to succeeding in that role.”

Mr Creedon often cringes when looking back at old footage.

“When I was doing the breakfast show, I looked completely exhausted and badly dressed. Those are the little things you just wish would disappear,” he said.

Despite being based in France, Mr Creedon has found success at home, too, albeit as a filmmaker.

His latest documentary, 75 Years in Japan, was broadcast on RTÉ 1 last Thursday and continues its run on RTÉ Player.

The piece is the culmination of a year recording the memories of his elderly cousin, Jennie O’Sullivan, who was also Sr Paschal, the last Irish missionary nun in Japan.

“She connected so well with generations of Japanese women, who loved her like a mother,” Mr Creedon said. “She both mentored and mothered them for decades, after they left the classroom. It took me by surprise, because what was initially supposed to be just an interview turned into an adventure.

“During the height of the editing process, I felt I knew her as well as anyone else. I learned so much from her and now feel she will always be a part of me.”

Mr Creedon is hopeful the documentaries can reach as many households as possible.

“I am very keen for Irish audiences to see this, as her story is now part of an Ireland that is disappearing,” Mr Creedon said.

“At a time when Ireland is happy to turn over a new leaf and look ahead to a future where we refuse to be ruled by Catholicism, she is a reminder of the more positive aspects of that part of our history. She kept the connection with home very strong, stronger than most people abroad probably have today with the prevalence of technology.”