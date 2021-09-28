Investigation launched at Cork University Maternity Hospital into incineration of  organs of 18 babies

AN investigation is underway at Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) into the incineration of baby’s organs without the knowledge or consent of their parents.

The investigation was launched after Cork couple Leona Bermingham and Glenn Callanan discovered that the brain of their baby son Lee was incinerated in Antwerp, unknown to them, RTÉ reports.

Lee died on September 18 2019, hours after Leona had given birth to him and twin brother Lewis by emergency C-section. Their story will be aired tonight on RTÉ Investigates.

According to RTÉ, a post mortem was held into his death. His parents later discovered that his brain had been sent to Antwerp for incineration.

Documents released under Freedom of Information reveal this was along with the organs of 17 other babies. The organs had been in storage in the morgue at Cork University Hospital after being released by the pathology department following post mortem examinations.

According to internal correspondence, mortuary staff at CUH became aware early last year that its burial plot in Curraghkippane’s St Mary’s Cemetery was full and the organs could not be buried.

The organs were sent for incineration in late March and early April last year, because space needed to be freed up at the morgue because of the possibility of increased deaths at the hospital following the arrival of Covid-19.

An incident report was sent to the Department of Health in mid May last year, according to RTÉ Investigates.

The Department of Health has told RTÉ Investigates “The HSE will now confirm… that they are in compliance with the HSE’s Standards… for Post-mortem Examinations 2012.”

The South/South West Hospital Group confirmed to RTÉ that it has commissioned an investigation into the events that led to the incineration of baby organs, which is now at an early stage.

The Echo has contacted CUMH for comment.