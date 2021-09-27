Patients attending 'exceptionally busy' CUH warned of potential delays in Emergency Department 

Cork University Hospital have warned that the facility is currently "exceptionally busy" and that some patients may experience delays in the Emergency Department as a result.

Similar to a statement issued yesterday (Sunday) CUH is warning that the increase in attendance is due to the large number of very ill medical patients requiring admission "and the increasing number of patients attending the Emergency Department is currently putting significant pressure on the hospital".

Hospital management have taken steps to address the issue but have requested that: "Where appropriate, the public contact their GP in the first instance, and explore all other options available to them, including the Mercy Urgent Care Centre and the Local Injuries Units in Bantry and Mallow, prior to attending the Emergency Department if their needs are not urgent."

Trolley figures

In terms of the number of patients on trolleys, CUH is the busiest in the country today.

There are 61 patients without a bed at the facility - all of which are in the emergency department.

There are a further 15 patients in need of a bed at the Mercy University Hospital.

Nationally there are 426 patients without beds at hospitals across the country, according to the INMO's trolley watch figures.

Other services available for patients

General Practitioner / South Doc Mercy Urgent Care Centre, St. Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher, Cork Opening hrs. 8:00am to 6.00pm Telephone - 021-4926900

Local Injuries Unit Bantry General Hospital:Opening hrs. 8:00am to 7:30pm. Telephone 027 50133

Local Injuries Unit, Mallow: General Hospital. Opening hrs. 8:00am to 7:00 pm. Telephone 022 – 58506.

Hospital statement

"Cork University Hospital (CUH) is currently exceptionally busy and due to this increased level of activity, it is regrettable that some patients may experience delays in the Emergency Department.

"The increase in attendance is due to the large number of very ill medical patients requiring admission, and the increasing number of patients attending the Emergency Department is currently putting significant pressure on the hospital.

"Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by Hospital Management who have taken steps to address this issue.

"Hospital management have requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP in the first instance, and explore all other options available to them, including the Mercy Urgent Care Centre and the Local Injuries Units in Bantry and Mallow, prior to attending the Emergency Department if their needs are not urgent.

"Hospital Management wishes to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all staff during this very busy time and thank the public for their co-operation and support."