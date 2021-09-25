Cork secondary school present their TY students with Junior Cycle Profile of Achievement certificates

TRANSITION Year students from Midleton College were presented with JCPA certificates in recognition of completing their first three years in the school on Friday, September 24.

The presentation of the Junior Cycle Profile of Achievement to 80 TY students took place yesterday on their school grounds during an informal ceremony that featured the students and their teachers.

Millie Bowles (left) and Gráinne Finn at the presentation of the Junior Cycle Profile of Achievement at Midleton College.

Chris Baker who teaches history at Midleton College said the idea for the presentation of the certificates was created internally to recognise the efforts of the students during their first three years in secondary school.

“It is our own internal awards for achievements throughout their first three years of school. These certificates were a good incentive for the students to work hard in school to achieve their goals. It is important to recognise their achievements, not just in exams but in their extracurricular activities and other assignments. It is nice to acknowledge their hard work during their first three years in the school,” he said.

Dylan Sandes, (left) Maedbh McGuckin, and Andrew Taylor at the presentation of the Junior Cycle Profile of Achievement at Midleton College.

Mr Baker said the ceremony was very informal, with the presence of an ice-cream van following the presentations proving most popular with the students.

“It was a small and informal ceremony. The ice cream van always goes down a treat with everyone.

“The presentation of the Junior Cycle Profile of Achievement to last year’s Form III students is probably quite a unique event among Cork schools."

"The Junior Cycle exams were cancelled once again last summer and we presented these internal certificates in lieu of the Junior Certificate. They are personal certificates of achievement. They take in the entirety of their schooling, not just exams. It is a better reflection of their real abilities.

"They have missed out on a lot of stuff over the last two years. They have been denied the opportunity to sit the State exams and this presentation is a tribute to them. We feel their achievements over the first three years should be acknowledged,” he added.

Trudi Kearney (left) and Charlotte O'Brien enjoying ice cream at the presentation of the Junior Cycle Profile of Achievement at Midleton College. Picture Denis Minihane.

The teacher said Midleton College which is a co-educational secondary school is ‘thriving’ at present.

Aisling Curtin and Frank Dong at the presentation of the Junior Cycle Profile of Achievement at Midleton College. Picture Denis Minihane.

“We are a very progressive school and we are thriving. We have a hard-working and dynamic staff. We are growing all the time.

"We have a few new prefab buildings and we are always expanding. We also have a nice international mix of students in the school from Japan, Spain, Germany, America, and France which creates a nice atmosphere.”