Asylum seeker in Cork holds protest against deportation

AN asylum seeker who has been living and working in Cork for three years has staged a protest against deportation as he continues his plea to be allowed to remain in Ireland.

Nadim Hussain, who is originally from India, works in security, including at hospitals and described Cork as his “family”.

Last week, Mr Hussain received a letter from the International Protection Appeal Tribunal.

The letter, which was seen by The Echo, affirmed a recommendation of the International Protection Officer, which stated that Mr Hussain should be refused a declaration as a refugee and refused subsidiary protection status.

Mr Hussain said he is pleading with the Minister for Justice and Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman to allow him to stay in Ireland.

“I’m protesting for the people who got deportation orders. I am protesting for myself also.

"They refused me. Why did they refuse me?”

When asked how he felt after he received the letter, he said: “depression”.

“I’m giving my time, my taxes, my everything. Day and night I’m working for this country.

"In the pandemic, I’m working- Level 5, I’m working… they used me," he told The Echo.

Following the decision, Mr Hussain staged the protest in Cork City which was supported by a number of people including other asylum seekers living in Cork.

Raminder Singh and his family who are well-known in Cork for their distribution of hand-made face masks during the Covid-19 pandemic were there in solidarity with Mr Hussain.

Last year, a petition was established in support of the family after they were refused the right to remain in Ireland.