Sat, 25 Sep, 2021 - 07:00

Cork supervised injection centre ‘would cost at least €1m and need 20 staff’

Cork supervised injection centre ‘would cost at least €1m and need 20 staff’

Southern Regional Drug and Alcohol Taskforce co-ordinator David Lane. Pic: Gerard McCarthy.

Ann Murphy

A SUPERVISED injection centre for Cork would require at least 20 staff and funding of at least €1m a year, according Southern Regional Drug and Alcohol Taskforce co-ordinator David Lane.

This week, Cork City Council chief executive Anne Doherty called on elected members of Cork City’s joint policing committee to lobby for a supervised injection centre for Cork City.

Mr Lane welcomed Ms Doherty’s support, but said that such a centre was “still a bit off” for Cork.

He told The Echo that it would require a lot of investment.

“It is a matter of getting the money for it,” he said.

“It would cost between €1m and €1.5m annually to run and there would be between 20 and 25 posts needed to run it. It is a big investment.”

Supervised injection centres for heroin users in Cork and Dublin were part of the 2016 plans for government. Mr Lane said it had been hoped that such a development would have been able to use evidence-based research from a similar model in Dublin, but that project had been hit with “challenges”.

The Dublin plans, by Merchant’s Quay, were rejected by Dublin City Council in 2019, with the possible impact on tourism in the area cited as one reason for the rejection. That decision was overturned by An Bord Pleanála in December 2019, but a judicial review was taken by a primary school in the area.

In July, a ruling was made against the An Bord Pleanála decision, stating that the planning decision “makes no reference at all to the school, education or the impact of the proposed development on the welfare of the pupils”.

At Monday’s joint policing committee meeting, Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said he would raise the issue of a supervised injection centre for Cork with Heather Humphreys, the justice minister.

Read More

'People's lives are depending on it': Push for supervised injection centre in Cork

More in this section

University College Cork employees on board light aircraft that crashed on Wexford beach yesterday University College Cork employees on board light aircraft that crashed on Wexford beach yesterday
Gardaí seeking assistance in tracing man last seen in Cork Gardaí seeking assistance in tracing man last seen in Cork
WATCH: Young people bring climate message to the streets of Cork WATCH: Young people bring climate message to the streets of Cork
#drugs crisiscork health
judge gavel on a blue wooden background

Judge 'took a chance' and gave Mallow man suspended sentence for drug-dealing and money-laundering

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more