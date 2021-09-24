Fri, 24 Sep, 2021 - 12:37

UCC involved in campaign encouraging conversation on consent

University College Cork (UCC) is among other third level institutions to get involved with a new campaign aimed at building a culture of active consent among students on campuses.

Amy Nolan

Higher Education Institutions, their Representative Bodies IUA and THEA, the Higher Education Authority, and USI are launching the #UnmuteConsent campaign. 

The campaign seeks to mobilise the student community to make a difference, by speaking out, by enhancing their own knowledge about consent, and ultimately, by challenging and changing behaviours.

All higher education institutions including UCC are currently implementing a wide range of measures within the National Consent Framework.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris welcomed the campaign.

"Since my appointment, I have worked with student representatives, staff representatives and our higher education institutions to ensure there is a zero tolerance approach to sexual violence and harassment.

"I am pleased that our students and management are working together to create a safe environment for all and to ensure that victims of sexual violence and harassment feel safe to come forward. 

"We have to be leaders in this field. We have to change the culture on every single campus and we will."

Clare Austick, President of the Union of Students in Ireland, said the #UnmuteConsent campaign is vitally important.

"It’s really positive to see a national campaign being rolled out in higher education institutions to raise awareness and build a culture of active consent among students on campuses. 

"There have been many developments over the last few months in the areas of consent awareness and ending sexual violence and harassment on campuses, but we are still a long way away from fostering a zero-tolerance approach," she said.

"The aim of this campaign is to empower students to talk about consent and contribute to the culture change we are hoping to see. I’m sure the #UnmuteConsent campaign will be a driver in helping us to do that."

As students return to campuses in UCC and around the country, consent will form part of their induction process in addition to the tools and supports this campaign seeks to highlight.

#UnmuteConsent will roll out across all Higher Education Institute campuses and the website www.unmuteconsent.ie will highlight the support, resources and training available in each university and Institute of Technology.

