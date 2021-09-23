Thu, 23 Sep, 2021 - 11:18

Plans in the pipeline for apartment development in Cork town

Plans in the pipeline for apartment development in Cork town

The new development would comprise of a dozen one-bedroom units, a dozen two-bedroom units and six three- bedroom units.

Amy Niolan 

PLANS are in the pipeline for a new residential development in Glanmire which would see 30 new apartments constructed if given the go-ahead.

A planning application, currently at pre-validation stage, has been lodged with Cork City Council by Ckw Investments Ltd.

The applicant is seeking permission for the residential development on an existing site at Ballinglanna, Riverstown, Glanmire.

A description of the development states that it would include the demolition of two existing derelict warehouse buildings and the construction of three buildings of three-storeys in height accommodating 30 apartments in total.

These would comprise of a dozen one-bedroom units, a dozen two-bedroom units and six three- bedroom units.

The proposed development also includes 33 car parking spaces, refuse storage, cycle shelter, landscaping, a revised site entrance and road markings, a new footpath and access road with vehicle turning area and all associated site works.

A Natura Impact Statement has been prepared in respect of the proposed development and accompanies the application.

A decision on the development is expected by November 11.

Read More

Calls for sustainable transport infrastructure on Cork's northside

More in this section

Drivers urged to take care following incident at busy Cork junction Drivers urged to take care following incident at busy Cork junction
'Cork is my family': Asylum seeker pleading with Justice Minister to allow him to remain in place he calls home  'Cork is my family': Asylum seeker pleading with Justice Minister to allow him to remain in place he calls home 
More patients waiting for beds at CUH today than at any other hospital More patients waiting for beds at CUH today than at any other hospital
glanmirehousingplanning
Cotton swab with tube labelled as Coronavirus

Covid outbreaks: New data shows where outbreaks are being reported in Cork and Kerry

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more