Plans in the pipeline for apartment development in Cork town

PLANS are in the pipeline for a new residential development in Glanmire which would see 30 new apartments constructed if given the go-ahead.

A planning application, currently at pre-validation stage, has been lodged with Cork City Council by Ckw Investments Ltd.

The applicant is seeking permission for the residential development on an existing site at Ballinglanna, Riverstown, Glanmire.

A description of the development states that it would include the demolition of two existing derelict warehouse buildings and the construction of three buildings of three-storeys in height accommodating 30 apartments in total.

These would comprise of a dozen one-bedroom units, a dozen two-bedroom units and six three- bedroom units.

The proposed development also includes 33 car parking spaces, refuse storage, cycle shelter, landscaping, a revised site entrance and road markings, a new footpath and access road with vehicle turning area and all associated site works.

A Natura Impact Statement has been prepared in respect of the proposed development and accompanies the application.

A decision on the development is expected by November 11.