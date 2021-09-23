Thu, 23 Sep, 2021 - 10:08

More patients waiting for beds at CUH today than at any other hospital

The figures show that 50 admitted patients are waiting for beds at the emergency department at Cork University Hospital. Picture Dan Linehan

Mary Corcoran

More patients waiting for beds at Cork University Hospital (CUH) this morning than any other hospital in the country. 

According to figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) this morning, 365 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals around the country today with 296 patients waiting in emergency departments while 69 are in wards elsewhere in hospitals.

70 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals in Cork. 

The figures show that 50 admitted patients are waiting for beds at the emergency department at Cork University Hospital. 

20 admitted patients are waiting for beds at the emergency department at the Mercy University Hospital.

Last week, the INMO expressed alarm at the increased numbers of patients on trolleys.

Last Monday saw 464 patients waiting for beds at hospitals around the country– the highest since the pandemic began and twice what it was last year.

The union warned that the health service was rapidly returning to the “bad old days of overcrowding” and said it was further reason for the government to prioritise the Sláintecare health reforms.

cork healthcork university hospitalmercy university hospital
