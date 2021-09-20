Cork woman announced as regional Carer of the Year 

CORK woman Sarah Corcoran has been announced as a regional winner and finalist in Right at Home’s Carer of the Year Awards.

The awards acknowledge the work of care staff who play an instrumental role in their communities, enabling individuals to continue to live independent lives in the comfort of their own homes.

Nominations for Carer of the Year were submitted by clients, client’s families, co-workers, managers, and supervisors.

Outlining details of the awards, Cian O’Sullivan, managing director of Right at Home Cork explained: “We first introduced our Carer of the Year awards in 2020 to further recognise those who go above and beyond for the people they care for. We are extremely proud of each individual’s hard work and dedication, especially given the difficult circumstances brought by Covid-19. For many clients, they were the only people they met for a number of months, and although a difficult reality of Covid-19, it was a huge comfort to clients to know they had the support of their carer,” he said.

He said that they were “delighted” to announce Sarah as the regional winner for Carer of the Year.

“Sarah is a natural carer and the relationships she builds with her clients are remarkable. Sarah’s passion and dedication make a real difference and the wonderful feedback from both her clients and their families is a testament to this. For Sarah, it’s more than just a job, it’s a friendship and Sarah’s kindness shines brightly in everything she does.

"We wish Sarah the very best of luck at the national final,” he added.

Speaking about her award, Sarah said: “I am delighted to receive this award. I feel very grateful to do something I love and although there can be challenges, it’s such a rewarding role. I work with a fantastic team in Cork. We do it because we are passionate about helping people. We meet some amazing individuals and it is a pleasure to be able to help them as they continue to live in the comfort of their own homes.”

Sarah will now progress to the final round of judging over the coming weeks.

She joins six finalists who will attend a special awards ceremony in November where Right at Home’s national Carer of the Year 2021 will be announced.