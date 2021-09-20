Living Leeside: Finn Marja says ‘Cork people are fun and quick and witty’

THE hills of Cork are alive with the sound of music, thanks to the skills and tutoring of one Finnish lady, who has found favour with the Corkonian way of living.

Marja Gaynor, 41, first visited Cork in 2000, but it wasn’t until 2005 that she settled in the Lough, picking up a lecturing gig in Munster Technological University (MTU) Cork School of Music, and playing with various bands, orchestras, and artists across the country and beyond.

While Marja first came to Cork soil as an erasmus student, studying at MTU Cork School of Music, it was a serendipitous encounter with a Corkman in the popular traditional music pub Sin é that led her back to Cork again for a more permanent set up.

“I met Fergal in Sin é. I was just out for a pint with the housemate when I saw him. I knew straight away that, this was it.”

Now married with three children, Fergal and Marja spend their summers in Finland with her family as well as every second Christmas, although last year was the first summer in Ireland, due to the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Marja and Fergal, who are both musical in their own right — Fergal sang in punk bands in his younger years — have bestowed their love for all things instrumental and lyrical on to their children, with Ella, 12, playing piano and bassoon; Matilda, 8, playing recorder; and Chris, 5, pleading to be taught the fiddle.

Marja also enjoys a range of other activities including yoga, baking, and reading. She also recently took up horse riding again, something she had not done for some years.

Chatting about the people of Cork, Marja was very complimentary. “I’ve always been made welcome and given plenty of opportunities professionally. I’m really lucky to have my teaching job at MTU Cork School of Music, and am awfully fond of my Corkonian music colleagues here and abroad.

“In general, people are fun and quick and witty, curious and proud of where they come from.”

As well as teaching at MTU Cork School of Music and performing, Marja volunteers with the East Cork Early Music Festival and, for a number of years, she was the artistic director of the event.

This year’s festival is taking place from October 7-10.

Still heavily involved in the music scene, Marja has performed with the Irish Chamber Orchestra and with The Vanbrugh in the last year.

An expert in baroque music, which is music circa 1600-1750, Marja is also a member of the Irish Baroque Orchestra and Camerata Kilkenny, and she regularly plays/records/tours with both.

On the traditional side, she has a new exciting trio with uillean piper David Power and flamenco guitarist John Walsh. She will be performing with them at the Masters of Tradition festival on October 20.

“I’m also a member of the ‘cult band’ Interference [a film Breaking Out about their late singer Fergus O’Farrell is coming out soon], and would arrange and play strings sometimes for bands and singer/songwriters. For instance, I’m going to Iceland in October to record with Markéta Irglová.”

Although happy and content with life in Cork, Marja said she, of course, misses things from home.

“I miss all the usual things Finnish ex-pats miss — rye bread, sauna, forests.

“Also, this is a total first-world problem but I’d love to see really good opera more often (staged, not a low-budget concert version). In Helsinki people are spoilt for that.”

Marja said it was a real shame that the arts in Ireland were so poorly funded and also said she would love to see an orchestra in Cork.

“It really would be great to have a professional orchestra in Cork. Dublin has two, Limerick has the amazing Irish Chamber Orchestra, Galway has the ConTempo Quartet.

“So many amazing Cork musicians would love to live and work here, and it would give to the community so much, not to mention the music students of any age.”

Another big thing Marja and her family miss from Finland is cinnamon buns. However, Marja said she and her children recently discovered cinnamon buns at Izz Cafe on George’s Quay, which has the best sweet treats the Gaynors have ever tasted.

“They are just the best ever.”

Looking ahead, Marja said she can see a lifetime spent in Cork, but said she may return to Finland for her elder years if the notion caught her right.

“I wouldn’t mind being buried in Finland. Maybe I’ll retire to Finland as an eccentric baroque violin playing granny and miss Cork and Ireland terribly, drinking hot whiskeys every winter evening and baking soda bread.”