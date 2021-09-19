Pictures: People across Cork taking part in virtual Echo Women’s Mini Marathon

Hundreds of people are expected to take part in the virtual Echo Women’s Mini Marathon.
The event would usually see in the region of 7,000 running or walking the mini-marathon each year, before gathering at the finish in Kennedy Park.
Covid-19 restrictions have meant that for the second year in a row, it has not been possible to organise a physical event.
However, the marathon is taking place in virtual form with participants encouraged to do their “6K your way” wherever they like and at any time between September 16 and 26.
Many have already completed their 6k their way, raising vital funds for charities and more are expected to complete the virtual marathon over the coming days.