Pictures: People across Cork taking part in virtual Echo Women’s Mini Marathon

Hundreds of people are expected to take part in the virtual Echo Women’s Mini Marathon.

The event would usually see in the region of 7,000 running or walking the mini-marathon each year, before gathering at the finish in Kennedy Park.

John O' Callaghan,Grattan St with Trisha O' Sullivan, Mayfield; Darren O' Sullivan, Mayfield and Noreen O' Callaghan, Grattan St taking part in the marathon in aid of Marymount.

From left: Adam Maher,Liz Maher, Amy Maher,Georgia O'Mahoney,Clare Lahive, Hazel Murphy,Gillian Hawthorne and Ciara Hawthorne taking part in this year’s Echo Women’s Mini Marathon

Covid-19 restrictions have meant that for the second year in a row, it has not been possible to organise a physical event.

Sarah O'Dwyer and Sarah Ryan taking part in the marathon.

However, the marathon is taking place in virtual form with participants encouraged to do their “6K your way” wherever they like and at any time between September 16 and 26.

Sinead O'Connor from Boreenmanna road, winner of The Echo Women's mini marathon in 2019 os taking part again this year. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Many have already completed their 6k their way, raising vital funds for charities and more are expected to complete the virtual marathon over the coming days.