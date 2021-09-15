Contractor appointed for works on main route from Cork to Kerry

ROAD resurfacing works are to get underway shortly on a section of the main route between Cork and Kerry.

A Dublin-based contractor, Priority Construction, has been appointed by Cork County Council to carry out the works at Coolcower, on the eastern side of Macroom town.

Local Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan said he understands the work is to begin immediately.

“I have been informed that Cork County Council have appointed Priority Construction to undertake this important - and long overdue - resurfacing work on the N22 at Coolcower. This has been something I have worked hard to initiate and I have been in regular contact with the Department of Transport over the past number of months to expedite the project. I have been told that work will begin imminently and it should be completed by the end of this year.”

The Cork North West TD added: “Following ongoing work throughout the summer by Irish Water to replace the water main on the N22 between the turn for Coolcower House and Hartnetts Cross, phase 2 of the project - road resurfacing - can now begin in earnest. This comes not a moment too soon and will be welcomed by road users in the area once completed by year end.”

Work is ongoing in the area on the major bypass project for Macroom and Ballyvourney.