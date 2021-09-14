Winter plan is 'key' to tackling hospital overcrowding in Cork, says Minister 

Speaking in Cork, Michael McGrath, the public expenditure and reform minister, said the overcrowding situation at the hospital was “quite challenging” and the key thing was for a winter plan to be brought forward by Stephen Donnelly, the health minister, and the HSE.
“I expect that to happen quite shortly,” he said, confirming that a plan would be in place within a matter of weeks.
The latest National Treatment Purchase Fund figures show an increase in the number of patients awaiting treatment in Cork with more than 31,000 adults awaiting outpatient treatment at CUH.