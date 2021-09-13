Decision on whether Cork will host America's Cup expected tomorrow 

SPECULATION is pointing to Cork as a possible location for the America’s Cup, ahead of a potential official announcement this Tuesday.

The office of An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, confirmed that it is considering the findings of a consultancy report it commissioned on the hosting of the event.

Informally known as the Auld Mug, the trophy is awarded in sailing and is the oldest international competition in any sport. Match races involve two sailing yachts: One from the yacht club that currently holds the trophy (the defender) and another from the yacht club that is challenging for the cup (the challenger).

The race village for the world’s third-largest sporting event — referred to as the Formula One of the Sea — could be located at Verolme dockyard.

Cork’s Lord Mayor, Colm Kelleher, said it would be just what is needed to awake Cork from its “Covid slumber.”

“We are emerging from a Covid slumber and a century-long slumber in relation to investment,” Mr Kelleher said.

“Cork was neglected for a number of years, as a result of economic uncertainty. It is now waking up and becoming a modern, 21st-century city. If we are successful in our bid, it will be amazing for the city to showcase Ireland on an international scale.

“Cork has the second-largest natural harbour in the world and is home to some of the largest territorial waters in Europe.

“I am hopeful this will happen, as it would be a massive and unprecedented boost for the city,” Mr Kelleher said. “We are reopening, both as city and society, so to host a mass international sporting event of that scale would be incredible. We are a maritime city that is going to be the fastest-growing city in the Republic over the next 20 years.”

The 36th America’s Cup, in March 2021, was the most recent staging of the yacht race. It was contested on the inner Hauraki Gulf, off Auckland, New Zealand, between the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Circolo della Vela Sicilia, of Italy.