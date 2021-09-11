Chef Clodagh turns camera on Cork for new TV series

CELEBRITY chef Clodagh McKenna is set to showcase Cork in a new series that explores the best of the Rebel County.

The Cork native will show what Cork has to offer in her new food and travel mini-series, Clodagh’s Ireland.

The mini-series will air on ITV this month and next month to around two million people across Britain, showcasing Cork as a must-see for foodies.

With people tuning in across Britain to see the celebrity chef in action, the series is sure to demonstrate the best of Cork with filming across a number of locations.

Clodagh will display Cork’s delicious local produce, stunning landscapes, soft adventure activities and wellness experiences, as well as the warm welcome.

Filming will take place at a number of landmarks, including the English Market, Shandon Sweets and Midleton Farmers Market.

Viewers will also see Clodagh present cookery segments from the Trident Hotel, Kinsale and Ballymaloe Cookery School.

The series sees five six-minute segments – including one live segment – which will be broadcast on ITV’s This Morning and ITV’s John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen.

Earlier this week, viewers tuned in to This Morning to watch the live cookery segment with Clodagh, which was broadcast from Blarney Castle.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said: “Tourism Ireland is delighted to support the filming of this mini-series, ‘Clodagh’s Ireland,” she said.

“With around two million people across Britain set to watch each episode, it’s a great way to shine a spotlight on our wonderful culinary offering and spectacular scenery, as well as our fantastic outdoor activities.

“It will help ensure that Ireland stays front-of-mind with prospective visitors and remind viewers across Britain that Cork is a great choice for a ‘foodie’ holiday.”

Tourism Ireland said that publicity and broadcasts such as Clodagh’s Ireland are a key element of Tourism Ireland’s programme of activity, to keep Ireland front and centre in the minds of future visitors from Britain and elsewhere around the world.