Action decided upon after meeting regarding proposed closure of East Cork mental health facility

THREE immediate actions have been agreed upon following the recent special meeting of the Oireachtas Sub-Committee on Mental Health which discussed the proposed closure of the Owenacurra Centre, Midleton.

The meeting, which was held privately on Monday, September 6 featured contributions from local representatives and family members of Owenacurra Centre residents.

In recent weeks, the HSE has announced the closure of the Owenacurra Centre which is currently home to 19 residents on October 31, saying that the building is “not fit for purpose”.

The HSE said it is currently working with residents on “an appropriate alternative placement” to Owenacurra Centre.

Three actions were agreed upon following this week's meeting by the Oireachtas Sub-Committee on Mental Health.

The Oireachtas Sub-Committee on Mental Health will be completing the following three measures imminently. They intend to write to the Mental Health Commission to convey the concerns raised by family members and public representatives at the meeting about the proposed closure of the Owenacurra Centre.

They are also due to write to Minister for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler, for an update on the proposed closure of the Owenacurra Centre.

They are also aiming to hold a public meeting of the Oireachtas Sub-Committee on Mental Health on Tuesday, September 21st about the proposed closure of the Owenacurra Centre. This would be a standard committee meeting that would be recorded and streamed. HSE management is also to be invited to the next meeting.

In a separate development, family members of Owenacurra Centre residents have also been invited for a consultation next week with HSE staff regarding the proposed closure.

The Owenacurra Centre is currently the only HSE long-stay residential adult mental health facility in East Cork, as well as the only adult mental health respite facility.

It includes a day centre for its residents and for other service-users of the local community adult mental health team.