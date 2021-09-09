WATCH: Fallen New York Firefighters remembered in Cork ahead of 9/11 anniversary 

MAYOR of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan has led a special memorial tribute to the New York firefighters who died in the 9/11 attacks.

Cllr Coughlan was joined by members of Cork County Fire Service in a video tribute that was created at the Ringfinnan Garden of Remembrance to mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks on September 11.

Ringfinnan Garden of Remembrance was founded by Kinsale native Kathleen Murphy, who had worked as a nurse at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York for over 30 years.

Kathleen created the garden, planting 343 trees, each one bearing the name of a member of New York City Fire Department who gave their lives in the pursuit of saving others.

Cllr Coughlan laid a wreath at the memorial garden, accompanied by members of the Cork County Fire Service to remember what she described as an attack that shocked the world.

“The attack on the Twin Towers was one that shocked the entire world, and brought to the forefront of our minds the bravery of first responders around the globe.

The Mayor is pictured with Paul Griffin, Asst. Chief Fire Officer, Cork County Fire Service. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Cllr Coughlan said that each of the men commemorated had turned up for work on that fateful day, knowing that they would willingly run towards danger if they needed to help others.

“From the utter tragedy of 9/11, their bravery shone like a beacon. No matter what evil is perpetrated, or what disaster befalls a community, firefighters everywhere stand ready to respond," she continued.

“Twenty years may seem like a long time, but to the families who lost loved ones, time heals slowly. In Cork, we stand with those families today, and with all those still grieving.”

Rosaleen Tallon’s brother Sean Patrick Tallon (26) was a probationary firefighter at Ladder 10‚ the fire station located directly across from the World Trade Center.

He was among the first to respond on 9/11.

"Sean would be so honored by the living memorial of trees at Ringfinnan, growing tall on the hill over Kinsale, in his mother’s native Cork,” said Ms Tallon.

She said that Sean loved visiting his family in Cork and was proud to have Rebel blood in his veins.

“My mom and I appreciate the love and compassion that inspired dear Kathleen Murphy to create the Garden of Remembrance, and the love and dedication of the people that continue to keep the garden going."