Sat, 04 Sep, 2021 - 08:00

Cork trio set to take part in 'Ultimate Hell Week' challenge on TV

Cork trio, rugby legend Peter Stringer, ladies’ football star Valerie Mulcahy and rugby ace Anna Caplice are among those taking part in RTÉ’s ‘Ultimate Hell Week challenge 
Cork trio set to take part in 'Ultimate Hell Week' challenge on TV

ENDURANCE TEST: The 18 celebrities lined up for Ultimate Hell Well — The Professionals starting on RTE1 on Wednesday at 9.35pm. Picture: Miki Barlok

Sinead McCarthy

TO date, two groups of civilians have taken on RTÉ’s ‘Ultimate Hell Week challenge — now it’s the turn of the celebrities to have a bash.

In new series Ultimate Hell Well — The Professionals starting on RTÉ1 on Wednesday, September 8 at 9.35pm, 18 star recruits will take part in a gruelling special forces selection course designed by former members of Ireland’s elite Special Forces unit, the Army Ranger Wing (ARW).

With a failure rate upwards of 90%, only the toughest candidates will survive. Welcome To Hell...

In the series, the celebs are transported by high speed rib to the new Hell Week base, an abandoned military base in east Cork. Waiting for them at the jetty are the course instructors, who give them a short, sharp blast of what they can expect.

The recruits, who for five days will have no contact with the outside world, are left in no doubt this will be an experience like no other.

Among the group are Cork trio, rugby legend Peter Stringer, ladies’ football star Valerie Mulcahy and rugby ace Anna Caplice.

The ARW is one of the toughest, best-trained Special Forces units in the world. They are on standby 24 hours a day, either to deploy overseas or to react to any serious domestic criminal or terrorist threat.

This constant high level of preparedness means their training and skills are benchmarked against other elite Special Forces units across the world including the SAS and the Navy Seals.

To become a member of the ARW, all unit members must pass selection. That is the fate awaiting the new batch of recruits.

The models and influencers, sports stars and soaps stars, singers and comedians all think they have what it takes to pass the Hell Week course. Each has excelled in their chosen field but now their reputations are on the line, as they go way beyond their comfort zone.

Over five days, the celebrity recruits will be required to pass numerous rigorous physical and mental tests. Surviving on two to three hours of sleep a night, they will have to overcome cold-water events, height tests and claustrophobic challenges as well as various trials of strength, stamina and determination.

Based on the actual exercises and tests currently used on the ARW selection course, the instructors have designed a course that will test recruits physical, emotional and psychological resilience. It is designed to break all but the toughest.

But Hell Week is not all about who is the fittest or strongest. It’s as much about mental toughness.

Read More

Cork woman says she 'jumped' at chance to be on reality TV show

More in this section

Watch: Looking for somewhere to explore this weekend? What about these stunning Cork gardens Watch: Looking for somewhere to explore this weekend? What about these stunning Cork gardens
My Weekend: Work often creeps in... when it's going well and the adrenaline is there you don't want to stop My Weekend: Work often creeps in... when it's going well and the adrenaline is there you don't want to stop
The shop has been our way of life for 30 years, says Cork couple The shop has been our way of life for 30 years, says Cork couple
tv
My Weekend: We love to see the audience, full of families and friends enjoying a great day out

My Weekend: We love to see the audience, full of families and friends enjoying a great day out

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more