Wed, 08 Sep, 2021 - 07:00

SouthDoc reopening in Blackpool ‘good for community’

SouthDoc reopening in Blackpool ‘good for community’

The GP out-of-hours service in Cork and Kerry officially reopened its services in Blackpool this week. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Maeve Lee

The reopening of SouthDoc’s facility in Blackpool has been described as “good for the community”.

The GP out-of-hours service in Cork and Kerry officially reopened its services in Blackpool this week.

The service had temporarily closed a number of its clinics in Cork, including in Blackpool, in 2020 in a bid to implement a “consolidated model” in the face of Covid-19.

Concerns had been raised about the impact of the closure on the community, and Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould said the reopening was thanks to the valiant efforts of the community who stood up and fought against the closure of the service.

“We rallied together as a community, and we fought this closure. We sent out a clear message that the northside won’t allow our services to be closed and we won’t be neglected any longer,” he said.

“What we have achieved cannot be overlooked.”

Mr Gould stated that the closure has been difficult to many in the area and said he hoped the reopening “will bring some relief to parents, carers and those worried about needing medical services out of hours”.

Mr Gould added that he had written to the HSE to seek assurances that the full service would return for the northside.

GP and Fianna Fáil councillor John Sheehan also welcomed the reopening, which he said was “good for the community”. However, he stated that planning was needed to improve services in the long term.

“It’s good that it has opened again, and I would welcome that, but we need to start looking at how we can improve some of those services long term for people, whether its community intervention teams, SouthDoc, urgent care centre, public health nursing out of hours, all of those sort of services, and how we’re going to manage them going into the future.”

Read More

Walk-in Covid testing suspended at second Cork centre 

More in this section

Number of walk-in Covid vaccine clinics to take place in Cork  Number of walk-in Covid vaccine clinics to take place in Cork 
Leaving Certificate results 'Explosion' in CAO points could lead to more students taking up PLC courses locally
Guinness Cork Jazz Festival given green light  Guinness Cork Jazz Festival given green light 
cork healthnorthside
Coronavirus - Fri May 7, 2021

Covid-19 incidence declining, says CMO as 1,545 new cases and 43 weekly deaths reported

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more