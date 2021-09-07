Cork CAO applicants offered second chance to hit Maths mark

MUNSTER Technological University (MTU) will offer CAO applicants a second chance to hit their Maths mark if they have not met the entry requirements for their chosen course.

MTU offers a wide range of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) courses, some of which may require candidates to have achieved a minimum of a pass at ordinary level in their Leaving Certificate exam.

MTU has said it will offer students the opportunity to meet their requirements.

Exam papers that have been formulated through the MTU Maths Departments will allow students who know that their Maths grade is not sufficient, to sit a paper on 10 September.

Papers will be offered at both the MTU Cork Campus and the MTU Kerry Campus.

There are two papers and Paper one is compulsory for all while Paper two is necessary for those seeking a higher-level Grade for entry purposes.

A pass in the MTU Mathematics Examination (i.e. 40% in Paper 1 or 40% overall) will allow an applicant to replace the Leaving Certificate Mathematics requirement of Grade O6 or H7 minimum with a Grade O6/H7 minimum in another Leaving Certificate subject.

Points are not offered based on the results as the exam is entirely aimed at entry requirements.

MTU Cork Campus Admissions Officer Lillian Griffin said:

“Every year we receive calls from disappointed students who may have missed out by one grade or an unexpected fail.”

The exam will run on 10 September and results will be issued on 15 September.

Further details and applications to sit the Special Maths Exam on both the MTU Cork and Kerry Campuses are available on the MTU websites for Cork and Kerry.