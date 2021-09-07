Do Not Consume Notice issued for Irish Water customers in Cork

A DO Not Consume notice has been issued for Irish Water customers on the Whiddy Island Public Water Supply.

Following consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE), Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork County Council, has issued the notice for consumers.

It has been issued due to low water levels at raw water extraction point and high levels of colour and turbidity in the treated water causing the drinking water quality entering the Whiddy Island public water supply to be affected.

The notice applies to approximately 30 customers and is effective immediately.

Irish Water has reminded the public that it is especially important that mains drinking water is not given to bottle-fed infants.

“Please note that this is not a Boil Water Notice, i.e. boiling and cooling your water will not make it safe to drink,” they said.

Bottled water is being made available at “The Bankhouse”.

Irish Water assured that drinking water compliance and operational experts are working with colleagues in Cork County Council to resolve this situation as soon as possible.

Further updates will be issued early next week.

Speaking about the imposition of the notice, Tommy Roche, Irish Water said:

“Irish Water is aware of the impact a Do Not Consume Notice has on the community and would like to reassure impacted customers that we are working hard to lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible.

"We would like to thank customers in advance for their patience and cooperation and advise any customers who have concerns to contact our customer care team on 1800 278 278."

Under the notice, water must not be used for drinking, preparing drinks made with water, the preparation of salads and similar foods which are not cooked prior to eating, brushing teeth and/or gargling and for making ice.

Water may be used for personal hygiene, baths and showers, the flushing of toilets and for watering plants and flowers.

Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink.

Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water.

If you have pets and are concerned about the impact of providing mains water while the Do Not Consume Notice is in place, you should ask your local vet for advice.

Updates will be available here at the Water Supply Updates section, on Twitter @IWCare and via the Irish Water customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

Customers can also set the location feature on water.ie for localised information about their water supply.

[readmore]40372040[readmore]