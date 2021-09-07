Tue, 07 Sep, 2021 - 08:10

Cork beauty Zoe uses profile from Miss Ireland competiton to raise important issues

Cork beauty Zoe uses profile from Miss Ireland competiton to raise important issues

Zoe Hendrick, 24, Blackrock, Cork, who was the overall winner out of 17 Finalists, at the Miss Cork Grand Final 2020, which took place at the Keary's MINI Showroom, in Little Island. Zoe came third in the Miss Ireland contest last Sunday night.

Sarah Horgan

A CORK woman who made her mark as an advocate for causes such as anti-racism and dementia awareness has secured third place at the Miss Ireland contest.

Zoe Hendrick from Blackrock, who works as a digital marketing analyst took the stage for the finals last Sunday took her place alongside first runner-up Coaimhe Gibney, who was representing Meath and winner Pamela Uba from Galway.

The event took place outdoors and in line with Covid-19 restrictions. However, it was a far cry from the Cork regional heat which saw Zoe compete online for her place in the Miss Ireland finals.

Zoe, who works part-time with Pulse Models, had said she wanted to use her title as a platform to help worthy charities. Speaking to The Echo after the Miss Cork event she said:

“The one charity I’ll be fighting for is the Alzheimers Society as I lost my great-grandmother and my grandmother to the disease. It’s a slow process. It’s years of watching someone lose themselves which is extremely hard for families.”

Zoe has also spoken out against racism in the past. She highlighted her own experiences in a previous interview with this paper.

“Every now and then there can be a snide remark, but most people shut it down and people are more educated now,” she said. 

“Cork has come a long way over the years since I was in school but there’s still more learning to go. I want to raise awareness for racial equality and remind people to think about their choice of words. And if you don’t know what words to use, that’s ok, just come up and ask.”

Her remarks followed an Instagram post at the time of George Floyd’s death which sparked widespread protests around the world, she shared a powerful post on Instagram, where she said she felt it was time she ‘spoke her mind.’ In it she said she had faced racism all her life, sometimes in obvious ways but other times, more subtly.

“When we were kids we were taught that security guards’ eyes would be on me because of my skin, so don’t look suspicious,” she said. 

“I was told one black model was enough for a show and they wouldn’t need me…that I should remove my image on my CV in case whoever was hiring was racist. People think racism is only in America but it’s here.”

Read More

Plaque unveiled in commemoration of Mallow railway workers

More in this section

CC GOVERNMENT BRIEIFNG Zappone told of appointment to envoy role five months before Cabinet made aware 
Covid-19 latest: 1,144 cases confirmed as figures show rise in number of people with virus in Cork hospitals Covid-19 latest: 1,144 cases confirmed as figures show rise in number of people with virus in Cork hospitals
Coronavirus - Tue Aug 31, 2021 Taoiseach wants review of how envoys are appointed after Katherine Zappone saga
cork people
'Looking forward to welcoming him and Mammy home:' Cork TD welcomes new arrival 

'Looking forward to welcoming him and Mammy home:' Cork TD welcomes new arrival 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more