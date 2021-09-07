Tue, 07 Sep, 2021 - 07:58

Plaque unveiled in commemoration of Mallow railway workers

***FREE REPO*** Mallow, Cork, Ireland. 06th September, 2021. At a cermony to unveil a plague to commemorate rail workers who died during the war of independence were, historian Peter Rigney, Jim Meade, CEO Iarnód Éireann, an Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD Mallow, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan Mayor of the County of Cork, Frank Allen, Chairman, Iarnód Éireann and station manager Brian Gardner. - Picture David Creedon / Anzenberger For further information contact; Hayley Durnin, Irish Rail at 087 367 4904 or email; hayley.durnin@irishrail.com

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin and the mayor of County Cork, councillor Gillian Coughlan attended a ceremony at Mallow station yesterday to unveil a plaque to commemorate the civilian railway workers, who died during the War of Independence.

In the period up to the Truce, 12 railwaymen were killed in or about their place of work. The largest killing occurred at Mallow Station in January 1921, when British forces raided Mallow, and killed four railway workers.

Historian Peter Rigney outlined details of the some of the railway workers who died. Ms Coughlan opened the ceremony and Mr Martin delivered a key note address at the event, which was attended by elected representatives from the area, and Mallow Development Partnership members.

This event is one of a series that Iarnród Éireann has hosted as part of the decade of centenaries. Mr Martin said:“I am honoured to commemorate the railwaymen who lost their lives during the turbulent years of the struggle for independence.

“These men lived, and ultimately suffered an untimely death, during a pivotal period in our history.”

Ms Coughlan said: “The War of Independence impacted on many lives throughout Cork county. Events such as those which took place at Mallow Station highlighted the very real tragedy and suffering that comes with war. Four railway workers tragically lost their lives in an indiscriminate attack while going about their duties working at the station.

“In this period of struggle, the trains continued to run and were a vital source of transport, supporting people as they went about their lives. This is a testament to the workers at the time who continued to assist their communities in such challenging conditions,” she said.

