Green light for almost 100 new homes in Cork town 

THE DEVELOPMENT of almost 100 new homes in a growing Cork town has been given the green light.

Cork County Council has granted conditional permission for the construction of 98 new homes in Carrigaline.

Permission was sought by Astra Construction Services Limited for the construction of the 98 houses in the Shannonpark area of the town.

The new homes are part of the existing Janeville development.

Permission was sought for construction of four five-bedroom detached homes, five four-bedroom detached houses and 12 four-bed semi-detached homes.

In addition, the development will also see the construction of 48 three-bedroom semi-detached houses, 20 three-bedroom townhouses and nine two-bedroom townhouses.

The proposed development also provides for a revised central amenity parkland.

Planning permission was sought for the latest development on the site in June of this year.

The 100-acre Janeville site was purchased by Astra Construction Services in 2004, and building started on the site in 2017.

The work is being completed over a number of phases and the housing development is expected to bring up to 800 homes to the town in the coming years.