Tue, 07 Sep, 2021 - 07:00

Green light for almost 100 new homes in Cork town 

Green light for almost 100 new homes in Cork town 

Permission was sought by Astra Construction Services Limited for the construction of the 98 houses in the Shannonpark area of the town. The new homes are part of the existing Janeville development.Picture Dan Linehan

Maeve Lee

THE DEVELOPMENT of almost 100 new homes in a growing Cork town has been given the green light. 

Cork County Council has granted conditional permission for the construction of 98 new homes in Carrigaline.

Permission was sought by Astra Construction Services Limited for the construction of the 98 houses in the Shannonpark area of the town.

The new homes are part of the existing Janeville development.

Permission was sought for construction of four five-bedroom detached homes, five four-bedroom detached houses and 12 four-bed semi-detached homes.

In addition, the development will also see the construction of 48 three-bedroom semi-detached houses, 20 three-bedroom townhouses and nine two-bedroom townhouses.

The proposed development also provides for a revised central amenity parkland.

Planning permission was sought for the latest development on the site in June of this year.

The 100-acre Janeville site was purchased by Astra Construction Services in 2004, and building started on the site in 2017.

The work is being completed over a number of phases and the housing development is expected to bring up to 800 homes to the town in the coming years.

Read More

Cork Docklands earmarked for Government housing plans

More in this section

CC GOVERNMENT BRIEIFNG Zappone told of appointment to envoy role five months before Cabinet made aware 
Covid-19 latest: 1,144 cases confirmed as figures show rise in number of people with virus in Cork hospitals Covid-19 latest: 1,144 cases confirmed as figures show rise in number of people with virus in Cork hospitals
Coronavirus - Tue Aug 31, 2021 Taoiseach wants review of how envoys are appointed after Katherine Zappone saga
housingcork county councilcarrigaline
'Looking forward to welcoming him and Mammy home:' Cork TD welcomes new arrival 

'Looking forward to welcoming him and Mammy home:' Cork TD welcomes new arrival 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more