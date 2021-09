STUDENTS, across all years returned to classes at Mayfield Community School in recent days, with first year pupils getting an active welcome to the school.

First-years were among the first students to return to classes, with their transition into post-primary school marked with a fun-filled day on the school’s astro-turf pitch.

James on the rowing machine during first-year students induction.

Pupils participated in a range of activities including rounders, the standing long jump, hurling, skipping, rowing and basketball.

Mr Ian Farrell, First Year Tutor, said he was delighted to see all the students enjoying themselves and getting the chance to get to know each other.

Ahnaf at football activity during first-year students induction.

The first-year students during induction on the astro pitch at Mayfield Community School, Cork.

The tutor said that students “had a really positive start to the year and the planning that went into our Induction Programme has really worked well”.

Friday marked another busy day for the school as its past pupils received their Leaving Certificate results.

Michael taking part in rounders.

Laura (left) and Ruby during first-year students induction.

While students have just started returning to Mayfield Community School in recent days, preparations have already commenced for the intake of next year’s crop of new pupils.

Students (from left) Chloe, Olivia, Keith and Ryan with Kieran Golden, principal, and Kathleen Daly, deputy principal, at Mayfield Community School, Cork.

The school will host an open night next Tuesday, September 14.

For information, contact the school on 021 450 6855.