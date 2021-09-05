Triple treat: Three sets of twins 'bring so much' to Cork montessori school 

GRENAGH Montessori School had three sets of twins amongst the 18 children attending this week as it opened its doors.

The Montessori is now operating in its second full year in the middle of Grenagh village and Room Leader Deirdre Field O’Sullivan said there was a great ‘buzz’ when they reopened.

Twins Harry and Amelia Drummond, on their scooters at the Grenagh Montessori School.

“There were no tears as most of the children are second years so they know the routine," she said. "They were delighted to come back.

"They ran in the door with excitement. We missed them too."

Grenagh Montessori School has 18 children this year, which comprise both first and second-year students.

Ms Field O’Sullivan said the Montessori is serving a vital need within the local community.

Twins Emily and Cian O'Sullivan, having fun at the Grenagh Montessori School.

“The children all come from the local community. All of them are amazing children. There was a need in the area and Claire Connolly the owner took the opportunity to open up this fantastic unit. There is a great atmosphere here.

“The teaching of Montessori’s are very respectful of the child as an individual. That is very reflective of our ethos and in our curriculum. There are lots of art activities and lots of music. Montessori looks at the child as an individual and helps them learn invaluable social and life skills. All the practitioners are really invested in making sure the children feel safe and secure in the environment. Their voice is heard as well,” she added.

Twins Theo and Amelia Hickey, in their house at the Grenagh Montessori School.

The Room Leader said the three sets of twins are of huge benefit to the school.

“We have three sets of fraternal twins and they are all boy/girl twins. They bring so much to the room. They set a great example of how to share with each other and how they look out for each other. The other children see them as individuals.

"They start to foster some independence as well. They find their individuality which is wonderful to see.”