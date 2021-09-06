Croatian circus performer Lidija loving life in Cork

CROATIAN circus performer Lidija Sola found friendship, fun and opportunity after making the move from her native country to Cork just two years ago.

“I wanted to travel for a while before coming to Cork and I had a good friend who was living here and he told me he was happy and he had a good life, so I said I would come and see what it was like. I made no plan, but I found I really liked Cork and it was not a hard decision to move here.

Working as a recruitment coordinator, Lidija feels she can manage the perfect balance between funding her lifestyle and following her passions as a circus performer in the Rebel county.

“It is not easy to make a living from circus performing. It is very hard to live on art. I struggled for many years in Croatia. I thought it would be easier here in Cork, but while it is not easy and most artists have jobs as well, I think I have a better balance here.”

The circus performer, who specialises in trapeze, said she adores performing and never wants to dedicate as much time as possible to her art.

Lidija said she has met a lot of amazing people since coming to Cork and has made a lot of unique, creative and interesting friends that she enjoys spending time with.

“The friends I have made here is keeping me in Cork, they are all beautiful, creative and talented people. I have found my place in the world here.”

Outside of working, performing and rehearsing, Lidija said she doesn’t have a lot of spare time, but the little she has she spends by the coast exploring and swimming.

I am obsessed with swimming, when I first arrived I felt it was too cold, but I am getting used to it!” The Croatian woman said she has picked up a few Cork turns of phrase in her two years here and said she loves telling people “tis like Spain” when there is good weather.

“I also learned in Cork, that the kettle is the most important thing in every home,” Lidija joked.

Croatian circus performer Lidija Sola found friendship, fun and opportunity after making the move from her native country to Cork just two years ago.

While Lidija is very happy in Cork, she said she was surprised by the extent of the housing crisis here and also the number of derelict buildings in the city.

“I was surprised to see so many and when I was looking for a place, I found it very difficult, it was hard to find somewhere to live but there are empty houses everywhere.” Lidija is currently working on a new show, (Un)Holy Blood that will premiere on 24 and 25 of September, during the Pitch’d Festival run by the Circus Factory. Lidija is directing and performing in the production.

Croatian circus performer Lidija Sola found friendship, fun and opportunity after making the move from her native country to Cork just two years ago.

“(Un) Holy Blood is a multimedia experience, combining physical movement, visual projections, soundscapes and film. This production fuses contemporary circus and theatre to sanctify the female experience and profess female light.” Lidija explained.

To find out more about the production, search ‘(Un) Holy Blood by Lidija Sola’ on Facebook and tickets are available on Eventbrite under ‘(Un) Holy Blood by Circus Factory’.