‘Anger and frustration’ for events sector after meeting with Government

A meeting between Government and the live entertainment sector ended with “anger and frustration”, a stakeholders’ group has said.

The Entertainment Industry Alliance (EIA), an umbrella group representing the sector, said it had not been provided with a date for the return of full capacity events, or a strategy to achieve it.

It came after a meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, and Culture Minister Catherine Martin who promised to provide them with reopening dates on Tuesday.

“We continue to be disappointed and frustrated at the total lack of urgency on the part of Government for the reopening of the event industry, which represents 35,000 people and is worth 3.5 billion euro to the Irish economy,” an EIA chairman Dan McDonnell said.

“This is despite being the only sector mandated to remain closed for nearly 18 months, far beyond any other industry or sector within Ireland.”

But speaking after the meeting, Minister Martin said it had been “a very positive engagement”, adding that it was “timely” ahead of a Covid Cabinet sub-committee meeting later on Monday afternoon.

She said: “I’m positive.

“What I was looking for is an early September, phased return for live music and events.

“I remain optimistic about that before we go into this meeting.

“The industry have always been clear that dates are needed, and that’s what will be provided tomorrow.

“They need that clarity and that will be provided.”

She added that proof of vaccination is likely to be required for anyway attending live events.

“To make sure that we can have them reopen and perform again, that would be, I think, required for for the indoor entertainment in September” she said.

The sector has been largely shut throughout the pandemic, with bosses calling on Government to allow it to return as soon as possible.

Ms Martin said the meeting also discussed indoor drama, dance and art classes for children, which she hopes can also resume in September.

“It was emphasised that that involves over 250,000 children,” she said.

“That is something that that I am seeking for and to recommence in September, in a phased way as well.” Indoor sports are also on the table for a phased return in September.

There is still hope that the Electric Picnic festival could go ahead, with the Government consulting with organisers over the weekend.

“There’s still ongoing engagement with the relevant Government departments including my own,” Ms Martin said.