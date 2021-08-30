'Covid has definitely left a mark': Cork mental health charity reports rise in young people seeking help

Lisheens House is a community-based mental health charity that provides free counseling, training, and support services throughout Cork City and county.
Manager Mick Kearns said children as young as seven years of age are in distress and seeking professional help.
“People as young as seven are in trouble and attending counselling sessions to deal with anxiety issues,” said Mr Kearns.
“People are saying the rug has been pulled out from under them. The restrictions went over our heads I suppose and we never thought of the younger people. It is now starting to manifest itself in their behaviour,” he said.
Mr Kearns said it was evident that Covid-19 had “left a mark” on children struggling to cope with the fallout from the pandemic.
“Covid has been a huge factor and it has definitely left a mark,” he said.