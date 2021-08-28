On this day 99 years ago: Hundreds of thousands lined the streets for the funeral of Michael Collins

EXACTLY 99 years ago today hundreds of thousands lined the streets of Dublin to pay their respects as Michael Collins was laid to rest.

Six days prior Collins was shot and killed at Béal na Bláth in an ambush by anti-Treaty forces.

In the days that followed The Echo captured the outpouring of grief in Cork that was mirrored right across the country.

Funeral of Michael Collins (1922)

“The sad news of the death of General Michael Collins which reached here about noon today utterly shocked the inhabitants and left them rapt in a profound sense of the national loss which this most calamitous of events has occasioned,” a Macroom Correspondent wrote.

“The grief and indignation of the people are unbounded at this appalling deed.”

As soon as the news was confirmed, businesses temporarily suspended trading as a mark of respect.

In the city, there was “visible emotion” amongst the congregation assembled in Holy Trinity Church at a mass after the news had broke when the celebrant, Very Rev Dr Thomas OSFC, asked the prayers of the congregation for the eternal repose of the soul of General Collins, and announced that he had offered up the mass for that intention.

The body of Michael Collins is carried on board 'The Classic' at Cork quays before being brought to Dublin for the funeral at Glasnevin Cemetery in August 1922.

The steamship SS Classic left Penrose Quay in Cork and brought Collins’ body from Cork to Dublin.

There he lay in state for three days in the City Hall, before the funeral on August 28.

Huge crowds assembled at North Wall Quay at midnight to await the arrival of the ship from Cork.

“A detachment of Dublin Guards and Civic Guards lined the quayside, while a gun carriage waited to convey the body to St Vincent’s Hospital,” an Echo article stated.

“Attached to the gun carriage was an 18 pounder gun upon which had been constructed a wooden platform to carry the coffin.

Funeral of General Michael Collins passes over Patrick's Bridge.

“Beside the gun stood General Collins chestnut charger, saddled and led by a soldier groom.

“At two o’clock the Classic berthed silently.

“Scenes typical of the nation’s sorrow marked the progress of the coffin through the long avenue of troops.

“The plain oak casket was draped in Free State colours, and the procession poured into the streets to the mortuary at St Vincent’s Hospital, the coffin being borne on the platform of the gun.

“By its side walked the General’s charger, the Ministers of the Provincial Government, Deputies of Dáil and members of Headquarters Staff of the National Army followed, and after came bareheaded men and women, many in tears.”

Funeral of Michael Collins (1922)

Several of the ambushed party accompanied the body on its journey to City Hall.

“Among them was a boyish figure wearing a ragged civilian coat and a tweed cap with a Lewis gun slung across his shoulders.

“He said that when the ambushers opened fire the driver of General Collins car wanted to drive on at full speed but the General ordered him to stop, ordered the troops to take over and took command of the whole situation.

“There were at least 250 against twelve of them. When hit the General, though bleeding, continued firing.”

A few days later an estimated 500,000 would line the streets of Dublin for the funeral of the Irish revolutionary hero.