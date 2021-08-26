Hometown Heroes: Proinsias believes in leading by example

Benefits of volunteering
Proinsias encouraged schools, businesses and individuals to get involved in protecting the natural environment.
“We welcome any companies/businesses of any size to get in touch with us if they want to do a CSR (corporate social responsibility) day, or any schools at both primary and secondary level who’d like to do a beach clean by emailing us at info@seaandlandtrust.org.
“If you would like to fund our educational programmes or make a donation to help us on our journey then visit SeaAndLandTrust.org or email us at info@seaandlandtrust.org.
“If you want to volunteer with us, then send us an email or follow us on Twitter or Facebook by searching Clean Coasts Ballynamona. We’d love to have you along with us.”