Cork business to meet customers for first time since 2019 at festival celebrating architecture and food

Ballymaloe Foods has joined with Cook Architects as part of Design POP Cork, an architecture, design and food festival that runs from August 27 to 29.

The event celebrates creativity and collaboration in Cork city and will see Ballymaloe Foods located in Elizabeth Fort for three days.

Architects Dermot Harrington and Paul Carpenter have designed and created a special pavilion that captures and represents Ballymaloe Foods that will be located within the grounds of the 17th-century star-shaped fort for the three days.

The festival is Ballymaloe Foods’ first opportunity to meet customers face-to-face since 2019, before the pandemic hit with product sampling giveaways from midday until 2pm each day for visiting customers.

General Manager of Ballymaloe Foods, Maxine Hyde, said she is delighted to be meeting customers in person again after so long.

We really missed travelling to festivals and shows over the last 18 months. It’s wonderful to be able to do that again. We’ve really enjoyed partnering with Cook Architects on this project.

“Their design brings the story of Ballymaloe Foods and our Great Taste Award Winning products - Ballymaloe Original Relish, Ballymaloe Pickled Irish Beetroot and Ballymaloe Irish Mayonnaise to life. I hope that members of the public will get as much enjoyment out of it as we have,” she said.

Ms Hyde said that architecture is as important to the family-run business as food is and that they are delighted to be partnering with Cook Architects to celebrate the arts in Cork.

“Ballymaloe Foods began with a single recipe created by my grandmother, Myrtle Allen. Her family were prominent architects in Cork for generations and designed many well-known churches, homes and buildings throughout the 19th century.

“We are delighted to be able to honour that tradition in some way by partnering with Cook Architects to celebrate and support the arts in Cork,” she said.

Elizabeth Fort will be open on Friday and Saturday from 10am to 4.30pm and on Sunday from 12pm to 4pm with activities taking place between midday and 2pm each day.