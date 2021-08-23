Mon, 23 Aug, 2021 - 20:48

Conditional planning permission granted for new hotel in Cork city centre

Conditional planning permission granted for new hotel in Cork city centre

Carra Shore Hotel (Camden Place) Limited lodged a planning application with Cork City Council seeking permission to develop, conserve, refurbish and change the use of the former McKenzies/Circuit Courthouse, Camden Quay, Camden Place and Pine Street, Cork.

Amy Nolan

CONDITIONAL planning permission has been granted for a large-scale hotel with a roof-top terrace in the city centre. 

Back in March, Carra Shore Hotel (Camden Place) Limited lodged a planning application with Cork City Council seeking permission to develop, conserve, refurbish and change the use of the former McKenzies/Circuit Courthouse, Camden Quay, Camden Place and Pine Street, Cork.

They sought permission for a 194 bed hotel, 41 of which would be long-stay suites. 

The plans involve carrying out works to a protected structure, while part of this application also sought retention permission for the demolition of the buildings to the rear of the protected structure.

Internal and external modifications were also proposed, which would see the refurbishment and change of use of the existing building, as well as the construction of a two to six-storey over ground floor annex to the rear of the protected structure.

A gym and rooftop restaurant with an outdoor terrace were also included in the proposals. 

Cork City Council later requested further information before making a decision on the application. 

While planners deemed the principle of locating a hotel on the site acceptable, they considered the initial layout of bedrooms to be "problematic".

Questions are also raised about the use of some rooms as "long-stay suites".

However, further information was provided and the design of the proposed development was reconsidered to address the council's concerns. 

The council has now given the green light to the development, subject to 26 conditions. 

One condition states that no vehicular parking is to be provided with the development and cycle parking is to be provided as per the RFI drawings submitted. 

Another stipulates that the details of the proposed works to the existing building are to be prepared by an experienced registered architect, qualified to at least RIAI conservation grade, who shall certify upon completion that the works have been carried out in accordance with good conservation practice. 

Read More

Green light for plans for student accommodation complex in Cork city 

More in this section

Emergency services at the scene of an incident in Cork city Emergency services at the scene of an incident in Cork city
Cork v Limerick - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final '40,000 people in a stadium but I can't work': Cork musicians expresses frustration at restrictions
Pics: 'Worst littering in 20 years in Cork city' following Cork-Limerick game Pics: 'Worst littering in 20 years in Cork city' following Cork-Limerick game
planningcork developmentcork constructioncork city centre
'Consider each activity you take part in for its level of risk' says CMO as 1,592 Covid cases are confirmed

'Consider each activity you take part in for its level of risk' says CMO as 1,592 Covid cases are confirmed

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more