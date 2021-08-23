Green light for plans for student accommodation complex in Cork city 

Plans for a major student development in Cork city have been given the green light.

Belmont Development Limited has been granted planning permission from An Bord Pleanála for the demolition of existing structures on the site of Kelleher’s Auto Centre, Wilton Road, Victoria Cross, Bishopstown and the subsequent construction of 243 student bed spaces.

It had sought permission for the development under the strategic housing development process and had proposed that the 243 spaces be spread through 40 apartments, ranging in size from single bed studio apartments to eight-bed apartments.

The structures were proposed to range in height from five to 10 storeys.

The plans also include student facilities including a student amenity space, two study rooms, a media area, games area, an ICT room and laundry room are also included in the plans.

The provision of landscaping and amenity areas including a courtyard space, a riverfront amenity and two rooftop terraces are also to be incorporated.

The development also includes the provision of a bus stop, a set down area, one access point and footpaths on Victoria Cross Road.

A number of conditions are attached to the planning permission including that the proposed development shall only be occupied as student accommodation.