Mon, 23 Aug, 2021 - 11:06

Green light for plans for student accommodation complex in Cork city 

Green light for plans for student accommodation complex in Cork city 

Artist’s impressions of the proposed student residential development at Wilton Road, Victoria Cross, Cork. Picture credit: Pedersen Focus via www.shdstudentvictoriacross.ie

Plans for a major student development in Cork city have been given the green light.

Belmont Development Limited has been granted planning permission from An Bord Pleanála for the demolition of existing structures on the site of Kelleher’s Auto Centre, Wilton Road, Victoria Cross, Bishopstown and the subsequent construction of 243 student bed spaces.

It had sought permission for the development under the strategic housing development process and had proposed that the 243 spaces be spread through 40 apartments, ranging in size from single bed studio apartments to eight-bed apartments.

The structures were proposed to range in height from five to 10 storeys.

The plans also include student facilities including a student amenity space, two study rooms, a media area, games area, an ICT room and laundry room are also included in the plans.

The provision of landscaping and amenity areas including a courtyard space, a riverfront amenity and two rooftop terraces are also to be incorporated.

The development also includes the provision of a bus stop, a set down area, one access point and footpaths on Victoria Cross Road.

A number of conditions are attached to the planning permission including that the proposed development shall only be occupied as student accommodation.

Read More

Penneys on Patrick St to increase floor space by more than 30% in massive expansion

More in this section

Covid-19 latest: 1,688 new cases confirmed with increase in number in hospital  Covid-19 latest: 1,688 new cases confirmed with increase in number in hospital 
Munster More than 8,000 children waiting for appointments at Cork hospitals 
Praised for 'dedication' commitment and resilience': Official homecoming for Olympic rowing team Praised for 'dedication' commitment and resilience': Official homecoming for Olympic rowing team
planningstudent apartmentscork education
Emergency Services Stock

Update: Normal operations resume at Cork shopping centre following incident 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more