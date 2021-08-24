Recently appointed Cork city councillor ‘inundated’ with heartbreaking stories of housing crisis

CORK city councillor Eolan Ryng has spoken of being “inundated” with heartbreaking stories of those affected by the housing crisis since becoming a councillor.

In June, Sinn Féin in Cork announced Mr Ryng as the party's new councillor for Cork city's south west ward, replacing Henry Cremin, who announced his retirement from frontline politics a month prior.

During his first few months as a city councillor, Mr Ryng said housing has been one of the dominant issues he has been contacted about.

“Since becoming a councillor I've been inundated with people from all walks of life who are suffering as a result of the housing crisis.

“Everyone has their own story and narrative but the thing that unifies them all is that they are victims of the same crisis and all share a lack of hope.

“We have to ask ourselves if this is the best we can offer our citizens,” he said.

“I know of people who have had to emigrate for a few years in their thirties in the hope of saving for a deposit despite their desire to remain here in their communities and with their families.

“It's very common for three generations of the one family to be in overcrowded accommodation under one roof.

“This brings its own challenges and stresses for relationships.

“Women, in particular, seem to be the silent victims of the crisis when relationships break down and alternative accommodation proves out of financial reach.

“Young people who want to embark on the next stage of life are denied the opportunity to live independently, even when in decent employment, by high rents and insecurity of tenure,” he continued.

Mr Ryng said he feels it is “beyond question” that Government actions on housing “have failed, and in certain cases made the situation worse”.

“Allowing Real Estate Investment Funds into the market means that we now have entities who own large amounts of properties that by their own admission they are happy to leave empty rather than see rents fall.

“It's now several years since Government declared an emergency in this area and yet we see no tangible improvements,” he said.

Mr Ryng said an "urgent programme" of home building of private, public and affordable homes "at a massive scale" is required.

“Tackling vulture funds, dealing with the scandal of dereliction and empty homes must play a role too,” he said.

In July it was confirmed that the publication of the Government’s ten-year plan for housing would be delayed.

The 'Housing For All' strategy is now expected to be published later this month.