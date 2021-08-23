Mon, 23 Aug, 2021 - 14:23

Fire crews responding to overturned slurry tank trailer in Cork; public asked to avoid the area

Fire crews responding to overturned slurry tank trailer in Cork; public asked to avoid the area

Crews from the fire service are currently dealing with an overturned slurry tank trailer in Carrignavar near the GAA Grounds. Picture credit: Cork City Fire Brigade.

Amy Nolan

Crews from the fire service are currently dealing with an overturned slurry tank trailer in Carrignavar near the GAA grounds.

Units from Ballyvolane and Mallow are currently at the scene.

In a tweet this afternoon, the fire service has said the road will be closed for some time while crews deal with the incident. 

The public have been asked to avoid the area if possible. 

Read More

Cork lifeguards: More than 170 accidents prevented in one weekend

More in this section

Cork's weather this week: Hot, hot, hot! Cork's weather this week: Hot, hot, hot!
Green light for plans for student accommodation complex in Cork city  Green light for plans for student accommodation complex in Cork city 
'Long overdue': Positive reaction to plans for a dog park at busy Cork amenity 'Long overdue': Positive reaction to plans for a dog park at busy Cork amenity
fire service
Pics: 'Worst littering in 20 years in Cork city' following Cork-Limerick game

Pics: 'Worst littering in 20 years in Cork city' following Cork-Limerick game

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more