Fire crews responding to overturned slurry tank trailer in Cork; public asked to avoid the area

Crews from the fire service are currently dealing with an overturned slurry tank trailer in Carrignavar near the GAA grounds.

Units from Ballyvolane and Mallow are currently at the scene.

Road will be closed for some time, avoid the area if possible. #CorkTraffic pic.twitter.com/70wmCRpR9P — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) August 23, 2021

In a tweet this afternoon, the fire service has said the road will be closed for some time while crews deal with the incident.

The public have been asked to avoid the area if possible.