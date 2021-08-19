Penneys on Patrick St to increase floor space by more than 30% in massive expansion

One of Cork city centre’s largest retail stores is set for further expansion.

Penneys on Patrick St in the city centre is set for redevelopment, which includes 27-34 Patrick St, 99-102 Oliver Plunkett St, 1-4 Cook St and 4-7 Robert St, Cork City.

The plans will see the reconfiguration and alterations to the existing layout to provide for two floors of retail, with ancillary storage, office and staff uses, and plant and equipment on the second and third floors.

Numbers 1 and 3 Cook St are proposed to be changed from restaurant use to retail use, while 33-34 Patrick Street is proposed to change from commercial use to retail use.

The plans could also see demolition works to 33-34 Patrick St and 1-3 Cook St to facilitate the reconfiguration of the retail space.

Elbow Lane is included in the plans, which could see it partially developed, integrating the northern part of the laneway into the retail floor area. The southern part of Elbow Lane will remain as private access and yard space for independent retail units.

Some wall and facade demolition is planned for some of the Patrick St buildings, while there will be alterations to facades of protected structures on Patrick St.

Alterations to facades on Cook St, Oliver Plunkett St and Robert St including signage, adjustment to shopfront plinths, glazing, parapet detailing and site entrances is also proposed, as are new signage panels on a number of streets.

The widening of the entrance at 2 Cook St to form a secondary entrance also forms part of the plans.

It is expected the plans will be lodged with Cork City Council this week.

A Penneys spokesperson said: “We have embarked on the planning process to redevelop our Patrick Street store. If our application is successful, it will increase the retail space by 17,000 sq. ft to 54,000 sq. ft.

"The store would remain open during construction facilitated by a phased building schedule in partnership with the O’Flynn Group.

"We are excited to bring an even bigger and better Penneys to the heart of Cork City Centre and create a great new shopping experience for our customers.”