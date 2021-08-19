Pictures: All Ireland fever hits Cork

EXCITEMENT is building across Cork as the Rebel county prepares to take on Limerick at Croke Park this weekend.

Following a bit of friendly rivalry, Lord Mayor Cllr Colm Kelleher and Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler today met at the border between the two counties ahead of Sunday's much-anticipated All Ireland final.

HURLEYS AT HIGH NOON: the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher and the Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler, battle it out at the Cork/Limerick border.

Earlier this week, Mr Kelleher kicked off a competitive exchange with a witty letter addressed to Mr Butler, requesting the return of the Liam McCarthy Cup to the Rebel County.

Pic: Brian Lougheed

Meanwhile, 83-year-old Marie Finn, her neighbour, Limerick supporter Joan Leddin and the rest of Friar's Walk have been busy preparing for Sunday.

83-year-old Marie Finn neighbour and Limerick supporter Joan Leddin (green) and her neighbours of Annmount, Friar’s Walk.

Her nephew Ger Cunningham was a three-time All Ireland Hurling winner and is now a Cork Team selecter.

Pic Michael Mac Sweeney.

James, Michelle O’Riordan, three-year-old Evia and seven-year-old Leah in Cloyne are preparing to shout for Cork on Sunday.

James and Michelle O’Riordan with Evia (3) and Leah (7) in Cloyne, Co. Cork.

Also looking forward to supporting Cork in the All Ireland Hurling final are Cork Under 20 hurlers Ciaran Joyce and Sean Walsh.

Cork U-20 hurlers Ciaran Joyce and Sean Walsh with Darragh Joyce (centre) at work in Cloyne, Co. Cork.

Kate O’Sullivan and Alex Mc Carthy at Mc Carthy’s Newsagents, Midelton, Co. Cork.

With the big day looming, the excitement has truly begun in Cork.

If the Rebel County is victorious, it will be their first All-Ireland title since 2005.