Pictures: All Ireland fever hits Cork

EXCITEMENT is building across Cork as the Rebel county prepares to take on Limerick at Croke Park this weekend.
Following a bit of friendly rivalry, Lord Mayor Cllr Colm Kelleher and Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler today met at the border between the two counties ahead of Sunday's much-anticipated All Ireland final.
Earlier this week, Mr Kelleher kicked off a competitive exchange with a witty letter addressed to Mr Butler, requesting the return of the Liam McCarthy Cup to the Rebel County.
Meanwhile, 83-year-old Marie Finn, her neighbour, Limerick supporter Joan Leddin and the rest of Friar's Walk have been busy preparing for Sunday.
Her nephew Ger Cunningham was a three-time All Ireland Hurling winner and is now a Cork Team selecter.
James, Michelle O’Riordan, three-year-old Evia and seven-year-old Leah in Cloyne are preparing to shout for Cork on Sunday.
Also looking forward to supporting Cork in the All Ireland Hurling final are Cork Under 20 hurlers Ciaran Joyce and Sean Walsh.
With the big day looming, the excitement has truly begun in Cork.
If the Rebel County is victorious, it will be their first All-Ireland title since 2005.