Major retailer to open in former Debenhams outlet in Mahon Point; 'significant' number of jobs to be created 

Retailer Frasers Group has announced it is opening a brand-new store at Mahon Point Shopping Centre, one of two new stores it is set to open in Ireland.

The new Cork outlet will open in the unit previously occupied by Debenhams until its closure in April 2020.

The stores will be the first for the group in Ireland, with the other Whitewater Shopping Centre in Kildare. Both centres are owned by German fund Deka.

“These new sites mark as a pivotal moment for the group as we continue to demonstrate our commitment to bricks-and-mortar and prove our investment into major retail destinations and the retail market in Ireland," James France, Head of Global Leasehold Property at Frasers Group said.

"Frasers Group is dedicated to bringing an unrivalled shopping experience to customers and, importantly, will bring a significant number of jobs with both openings.”

The Frasers will sell a range of beauty, fashion, accessories and childrenswear, and will boast a beauty hall and a mix of hundreds of brands.

"Frasers Group is dedicated to bringing an unrivalled shopping experience to customers and, importantly, will bring a significant number of jobs with both openings.”

A Sports Direct will also operate within Mahon Point.

Importance to retail market

The deal was brokered by Peter O’Meara & Kevin Sweeney from Savills, acting for Deka, with Karl Stewart of Cushman and Wakefield acting for the tenant.

Peter O’Meara, Retail Director at Savills Ireland commented:

“These deals are a huge boost to the Irish retail market. They demonstrate that despite a challenging retail market, centres which dominate their trade area will continue to attract the best retailers.”

He added: “The positive impact on both shopping centres will be significant, as Frasers will bring a widened product offering – in a new modern fit-out – which will boost footfall to the benefit of all retailers in situ.”

A spokesperson for Deka Immobilien, the owners of Mahon Point and Whitewater Shopping Centres commented:

“We are delighted to have secured a strong new partner in Frasers at Mahon Point and Whitewater and wish them every success for the future.”

Mahon Point Shopping Centre is Munster’s largest shopping destination, with over 60 high street stores, restaurants, cafes, as well as a 13 screen cinema.