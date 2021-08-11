Wed, 11 Aug, 2021 - 20:19

Cork singer Roy Buckley releases fifth single during pandemic

Cork singer-songwriter Roy Buckley has released his fifth single since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Breda Graham

Cork singer-songwriter Roy Buckley has released his fifth single since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Crooked Jack, which was written by renowned Irish writer Dominic Behan, comes after the success of his previous tracks including both Dark Rosaleen and Devil Rose which reached number 1 on the iTunes Ireland Top 100 Songs and The Old Man On Patrick’s Street which reached number 2 and was put forward for a Grammy.

Speaking about the difficulty of Covid-19 on those in the entertainment industry, Mr Buckley, who was two nights into a USA tour when the pandemic hit, said: 

With the lack of live music and touring, I’ve been keeping myself busy in other ways throughout the pandemic by collaborating with Phil Coulter and recording songs for his Lockdown Lounge series.

“I also performed my own Facebook Live shows online every Wednesday and Saturday on my Roy Buckley Music Facebook page. I refuse to let live music die, so I did what I could for the past 17 months.” 

His latest single was released on August 9 and is available to download and stream on all platforms worldwide including iTunes, Amazon, Deezer, Spotify, and YouTube.

New modelling agency promoting positive body image in Cork city

