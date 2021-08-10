Tue, 10 Aug, 2021 - 21:10

Rescue operation underway to save kitten caught under Cork city bridge

The little kitty found himself in a fix after escaping from his carrier basket on the way to the vets.

Roisin Burke

A kitten is currently being rescued from the water alongside Cork Harbour by the Crosshaven Coastguard.

The cat’s owner called the Fire Brigade to report the emergency, but after responding and attempting to retrieve the pet, the emergency services asked for the assistance of the Coastguard.

The incident was brought to the attention of the Fire Brigade and Coastguard around 6pm.

The Coastguard used camera equipment belonging to the fire service to locate the cat, who had managed to clamber onto a wooden beam under the bridge by Lapps Quay.

Volunteers from the Cork Missing Person’s Search and Rescue Unit also responded to the incident and were offering support to the coastguard in returning the scared kitten to safety.

It is understood roughly 20 people and two boats are involved in the emergency rescue mission.

Emergency services often find themselves called upon to rescue pets in situations where owners are distressed and may attempt to rescue the animal themselves, putting themselves in a perilous situation.

