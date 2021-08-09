Mon, 09 Aug, 2021 - 21:28

First of five high-tech ‘CityTrees’ installed in Cork

The first of five high-tech 'CityTrees', aimed at combating fine dust particle pollution and other pollution associated with traffic congestion has been installed on Patrick Street. Photo credit: Cork City Council

Amy Nolan

The first of five high-tech 'CityTrees', aimed at combating fine dust particle pollution and other pollution associated with traffic congestion, has been installed on Patrick Street.

The CityTrees are being installed in Cork city centre as part of Cork City Council's strategy to tackle air pollution across the city. 

The four metre-tall units are being installed at Patrick Street near French Church Street and on the Grand Parade near the City Library.

Using Internet Of Things (IOT) technology, these pieces of street furniture – which are covered in a mixture of moss cultures - filter harmful pollutants out of the air.

The council has said each CityTree can filter the air usage equivalent of up to 7,000 people per hour.

Call for flood relief scheme to move forward in Cork in response to stark findings of climate change report

