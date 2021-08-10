CUH caring for 'unprecedented number of patients': Consultant says more staff are needed 

CORK University Hospital (CUH) is working “at full throttle” trying to provide care to an “unprecedented numbers of patients”, a Consultant in Emergency Medicine at the hospital has said.

Clinical Lead, Major Trauma Audit and Consultant in Emergency Medicine, Professor Conor Deasy said there is “intense pressure” on inpatient ward beds at the hospital.

“Before the pandemic CUH needed additional bed capacity; now we need an even greater uplift in bed capacity because people who are being admitted are sicker and more de-conditioned.

“There is also a requirement to catch up on operations, clinics and diagnostic investigations that were postponed during the pandemic.

“These factors are resulting in patients waiting prolonged lengths of time for a ward bed in our Emergency Department (ED),” he said.

Prof Deasy said it is now critical staffing levels at the hospital are increased.

“To open a bed on a ward you need space and you need staff, in particular nursing staff.

“Now more than ever, we need staff to join the team here at CUH in providing care to the sick and vulnerable during these extraordinary times,” he said.

His comments came in the wake of figures released yesterday by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) showing trolley numbers at their highest since the pandemic began.

A total of 381 admitted patients were without beds in Ireland’s hospitals yesterday morning.

In total, there were 47 people waiting for beds at the ED in CUH –the highest figure in the country.

Elsewhere in Cork, there were 16 patients without beds yesterday morning in the ED at Mercy University Hospital.

The INMO pointed to the closure of Medical Assessment Unit (MAU) at Bantry General Hospital as a likely contributor to overcrowding in Cork.

Yesterday it was confirmed that the unit is set to reopen on Wednesday.

INMO Industrial Relations Officers for Cork Liam Conway said all hospitals across the acute sector in Cork and Kerry are short staffed at present.

“What we are experiencing at the moment is a very dangerous situation arising in the emergency departments with overcrowding,” he said.

“What we are calling for is urgent action to address the overcrowding which requires a significant investment in recruitment in terms of nursing, not just in CUH and the Mercy but continued recruitment in the community as well to allow additional beds open ahead of the winter plan.

“All blocks in terms of recruitment need to be removed at national level to allow local recruitment and streamline that recruitment as well.” He added that “significant investment” in overseas recruitment is also needed as well to bolster staffing levels.