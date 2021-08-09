Mon, 09 Aug, 2021 - 20:18

Cork hospitals dealing with a number of Covid patients

There are currently six patients in hospital with Covid-19 in Cork and one suspected case.

Breda Graham

There are currently six patients in hospital with Covid-19 in Cork and one suspected case.

The numbers hospitalised with the virus in Cork have increased slightly in the last fortnight, as 18,000 cases of Covid-19 were recorded across the country in the same period.

As of 8pm on Sunday, August 8, there were five Covid-19 positive patients in Cork University Hospital and one patient with Covid-19 in the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

There were no suspected cases of the virus at CUH and one suspected case recorded at MUH.

There were two cases of Covid-19 at CUH in ICU.

It comes as Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said that the high incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland is leading to an increasing number of people being hospitalised.

“The incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland is currently high and there remains significant uncertainty in terms of the underlying trends including due to the potential effect of the August Bank Holiday on case numbers and referral patterns," he said.

