Wally the Walrus spotted in West Cork as charity appeals for unused rib for Ireland's flippered friend

Wally the Walrus paid a visit to the popular village of Courtmacsherry in West Cork this weekend, with the momentous occasion caught on film. 

Last week, the Arctic walrus, nicknamed Wally, was spotted clambering into a rib off the coast of Waterford.

The well-travelled walrus was first sighted in Irish waters in March and has since visited Wales, France, Spain, and England.

Now back in Ireland, Wally was most recently sighted near Broadstrand in Courtmacsherry. 

Spectacular footage captured by John Collins and shared by Cork South-West TD Christopher O'Sullivan shows the majestic walrus swimming right alongside a boat before diving back beneath the water once again. 

Seal Rescue Ireland (SRI) have reminded people not to approach Wally if they spot him.

"If you are lucky enough to spot the walrus, we ask that you please avoid approaching him within 100m," they stated in a Facebook post.

The charity explained that walruses are semi-aquatic, meaning they must come up on land, or a floating object, to rest. 

"This also means that they are more vulnerable to human disturbances," SRI said.

Appeal for rib

The charity has now launched an appeal, seeking an unused rib as a hang out spot for the walrus who has become an internet sensation. 

"This walrus has been known to climb onto ribs and boats to have a rest, which can cause damage to property and put his safety at risk. 

"Therefore we are making an appeal for the donation of an unused rib (no engine necessary!) or a large pontoon, which can be used as a designated site for him to haul out on and have a rest. 

"This method was used by British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) while the walrus was in the Isles of Scilly and proved successful, so we are learning from what has worked in the past," SRI explained. 

They asked that sightings of Wally be reported to SRI's 24/7 Rescue Hotline on 087-1955393.

Queries and information regarding rib/pontoon donations can be emailed to info@sealrescueireland.org

