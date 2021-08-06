Cork people asked to keep eyes peeled for Wally the Walrus

CORK people are being asked to keep their eyes peeled for Wally the Walrus who may be making his way to Rebel County coastlines.

The Arctic walrus, nicknamed ‘Wally’ recently made a splash after videos circulated online of him climbing into a boat off the coast of Waterford.

Now, he is on the move again and it seems he has made his way towards Cork coastlines.

In a post on Twitter, Seal Rescue Ireland said Wally was last sighted on Thursday morning.

They have asked the public in Cork, Waterford and Kerry to keep their eyes peeled.

The public has been reminded not to approach Wally if they do come across him as he is a protected species and to observe him quietly from a minimum of 300m.

#WalrusWatch The Walrus is on the move! He was last sighted on Thursday morning, and we ask that people along Waterford, Cork and Kerry coastlines keep their eyes out for him. (1/4)



Picture: Cormac Walsh/Ireland

Disclaimer: All photos used were taken with high power zoom cameras pic.twitter.com/skajkpt2Sr — Seal Rescue Ireland (@seal_rescue) August 6, 2021

People should also resist the urge to share the location publicly until a safe haul-out site and monitoring system can be established to ensure his safety.

“Thank you to all the Walrus lovers sharing in our excitement about seeing such an incredible creature in our Irish waters,” they said.

“We hope everyone shares in our priority to keep him safe so he can rest up and head back to his home in Arctic waters."

Sightings can be reported to the SRI's 24/7 Rescue Hotline on 0871955393.